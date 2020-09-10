Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Recalled For Fire Risk

Cummins 6.7L High Output engine blocks may leak oil onto hot components.

September 9, 2020 — More than 34,400 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks are recalled if equipped with Cummins 6.7L High Output engines.

Chrysler says the powertrain control modules may have engine calibration software that does not provide adequate engine warm up protection.

The 2019-2020 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks lack warmup protection that leads to a lack of oil film on the engine connecting rod bearings while the engines reach operating temperatures.

This may cause failures of the connecting rods which could puncture the Cummins engine blocks.

The Cummins 6.7L High Output engine blocks may leak oil that contacts hot engine or exhaust components which results in fires.

More than 32,300 Ram trucks are recalled in the U.S., and more than 2,100 trucks are recalled in Canada.

The Ram recall is expected to begin October 16, 2020. Ram dealerships will flash the engine calibration software to improve the engine warm up protection.

Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 owners who have questions should call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's Ram truck recall number is W57.

CarComplaints.com has complaints filed by drivers of the Ram 3500, Ram 4500 and Ram 5500.