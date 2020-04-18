Ram Bed Step Recall Includes 2500 and 3500 Trucks

Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks may have bed steps that can suddenly break and cause injuries.

April 18, 2020 — A Ram bed step recall has been issued for 42,700 model year 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks after it was determined the bed steps could suddenly break.

A fractured bed step could seriously injure a person, but Fiat Chrysler (FCA) says it is unaware of any injuries caused by the steps.

Chrysler learned of the problem at the end of February when engineering learned the bed step mounting brackets could break after a side-load is applied.

The automaker knows of at least 27 warranty claims, but no reports from the field have been received.

The Ram 2500 and 3500 bed steps, part numbers 82215842AC and 82215842AD, were manufactured by Mytox Magna.

More than 37,500 Ram trucks are recalled in the U.S. and more than 5,100 are recalled in Canada.

Chrysler dealers will replace the bed step support braces once the recall begins May 29, 2020.

Ram 3500 and Ram 3500 owners with questions should call 800-853-1403. Chrysler's recall numbers are W24 and W44.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks.