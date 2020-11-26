Tesla Model X Recall Issued For Loose Appliques

Cosmetic pieces could detach from 2016 Tesla Model X vehicles and cause road hazards.

November 26, 2020 — Tesla is recalling more than 9,100 Model X SUVs because cosmetic appliques can detach from the Model X vehicles due to a lack of primer.

The 2016 Model X is equipped with a cosmetic piece at the front of the roof behind the windshield, known as the front applique. Another piece is located at the center of the roof between the upper falcon door roof glass, known as the spine applique.

Both appliques are adhered to the vehicle using urethane, but a lack of primer will weaken the bond and cause the applique to detach from the Model X.

Tesla learned about an incident in September where the applique was missing from a 2016 Model X. Engineers determined the supplier didn't use enough primer or possibly didn't use any primer at all.

Tesla isn't aware of any crashes or injuries, but anything that flies off a vehicle can cause hazards to everyone on the road.

Model X owners may hear noise or notice a loose applique.

Tesla hasn't announced when the Model X applique recall will begin, but Tesla service centers will inspect the SUVs and perform retention tests on the appliques. Tesla will apply primer at the urethane-to-applique interface if an applique fails the test.

Owners of 2016 Model X SUVs may contact Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-20-12-005.