Toyota Recalls Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUVs

Toyota recalls 3,300 SUVs because the seat-mounted side airbags may fail.

October 19, 2020 — A Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall has been ordered for more than 3,300 SUVs because of front seat and airbag problems.

The U.S. Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall involves about 3,100 model year 2020 vehicles and the Canadian Highlander recall includes 248 SUVs.

According to the automaker, it's possible one or both Highlander and Highlander Hybrid front seats are equipped with the wrong trim covers. The covers could prevent the seat-mounted side airbags from deploying properly in crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn't released information about the Highlander recall, but Toyota says owners should expect to receive recall notices in December 2020.

Toyota dealers plan on replacing any faulty front seat trim covers.

Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid owners in the U.S. may call 800-331-4331. Owners in Canada may call 888-869-6828.

