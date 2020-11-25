Toyota Recalls RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid

Toyota orders recall of 160 vehicles to replace the steering columns.

November 25, 2020 — Toyota is recalling about 160 model year 2020 RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Avalon Hybrid and 2020-2021 Avalon vehicles due to steering problems.

According to Toyota, a steering column component may have been damaged during assembly of the vehicles. The faulty steering column may cause problems with the driver airbag if the airbag deploys in a crash.

Out of the 160 recalled vehicles, about 50 RAV4 and RAV Hybrid SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Affected Toyota owners will be notified of the recall at the end of January 2021.

Toyota dealerships will replace the steering columns, but concerned customers may call 800-331-4331.