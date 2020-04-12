Volkswagen Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Sunroofs Leak

Volkswagen owner says the sunroofs have defective seals and water drainage systems.

April 12, 2020 — A Volkswagen class action lawsuit alleges multiple models are equipped with leaking sunroofs that damage electrical components and all parts of the interiors.

According to the class action, VW has failed to honor its warranties and has forced owners to pay for sunroof-related repairs.

According to the plaintiff, the automaker has been unable to correctly repair the leaking sunroofs since at least 2016 because of defects of the drainage systems and seals.

In addition, alleged problems in the difference in the expansion rate between the plastic water channels and steel reinforcement plates may cause stress cracks to occur at the edges of the reinforcement plates.

The class action lawsuit alleges these models are affected if they are equipped with sunroofs.

2016-present Audi A1

2016-present Audi A3

2016-present Audi TT

2016-present Audi Q2

2016-present Audi Q3

2016-present Volkswagen Arteon

2016-present Volkswagen Atlas/Teramont

2016-present Volkswagen Golf

2016-present Volkswagen Jetta

2016-present Volkswagen Passat

2016-present Volkswagen Polo

2016-present Volkswagen Tiguan

2016-present Volkswagen Touran

VW allegedly knowingly sold and continues to sell tens of thousands of vehicles equipped with sunroofs that have defects that damage the carpet, roof headliners, audio systems, seats, upholstery and electrical systems.

Damage to sensors allegedly cause the vehicles to suddenly brake on their own even when the vehicles are moving at high speeds.

The VW class action also alleges the automaker knows of numerous customer complaints about leaking sunroofs and the damage caused by the water. Volkswagen has also issued at least 12 technical service bulletins (TSBs) to dealerships concerning the sunroofs.

The class action lists multiple bulletins issued since 2016.

In September 2016, VW issued a 2015-2017 Golf and the Golf GTI TSB providing dealers with a “PANORAMIC SUNROOF INSPECTION AND REPAIR PROCEDURE” in the event of a water leak.

In October 2016, VW issued a 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagen TSB titled, "Water Leaks from the Rear of the Panoramic Sunroof," telling dealers how to inspect and replace the rear sunroof drain hoses and ensure the correct routing of those hoses.

A "Tech Tip" was also issued to provide a “Sunroof Concern Diagnostic Tree to address Water Leaks, Wind Noise, Mechanical Concerns” on November 18, 2016. In the diagnostic tree, VW allegedly acknowledges the dealer may not be able to replicate the issue.

In the case of a water leak that cannot be replicated, dealers were told to clean the sunroof drains and adjust the sunroof glass.

In November 2016, VW issued a 2015-2017 Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack TSB concerning “Water Leak from Panoramic Sunroof.” This TSB also asks dealers to refer to the October 2016 TSB 2045672, "Water Leaks from the Rear of the Panoramic Sunroof.”

VW again issued a TSB in December 2016 where the required parts included the repair kit and sealant, just like the September 2016 TSB.

In January 2017, VW issued Special Notice SM 14-2016 to “inform dealers to return all sunroof repair kits” labeled 5GM898041, and to order repair kit 5GM898041A going forward. The sunroof repair kit to be returned is the same one that was ordered to be used in the September 2016 TSB.

In February 2017, VW issued a TSB to supersede the one it issued in December 2016 to include a different title and clarify the models, VIN range, and the application of additional foil patches. This new TSB mentioned water leaks from the panoramic roofs on 2015-2017 Golf and GTI models.

In August 2017, VW issued an "Important Notice to Dealers – For Immediate Distribution" to inform dealers about an upcoming update that would provide specific repair instructions on sunroofs “to prevent water leaks into the interior of the vehicle that could be caused by cracks in the sunroof frame.”

Dealerships were told that “each vehicle should be completed when it comes into the dealer for maintenance or any other service visit[,]” and “[d]ealer stock vehicles cannot, however, be delivered to consumers until the Update is completed.” In addition, Volkswagen said that customers weren't being notified.

In August 2017, VW issued a 2015-2017 Golf and Golf GTI TSB telling dealers to “[p]erform this UPDATE on all applicable vehicles within New Vehicle Limited Warranty” and “[i]t is MANDATORY to perform UPDATES on all applicable vehicles in dealer inventory PRIOR TO RETAIL SALE.”

In September 2017, VW issued a TSB that superseded the one previously issued in November 2016, with the new bulletin adding the Golf Alltrack. This TSB concerned “Water Leak from Panoramic Sunroof” just as the previous November 2017 TSB did.

The class action lawsuit proceeds to name more sunroof TSBs, three "Tech Tips" three "Service Actions," one "Special Notice" and one "Important Notice," all which allegedly show the VW sunroofs are defective.

The Volkswagen class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Ziarno, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague PC, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Greg Coleman Law PC, and Bryant Law Center PSC.

CarComplaints.com has complaints about the models named in the VW class action lawsuit.