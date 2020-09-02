Volkswagen Recalls Vehicles For Seat Backrest Frames

Nearly 7,900 vehicles recalled to possibly replace the front seatback frames.

September 2, 2020 — Nearly 7,900 of these Audi and Volkswagen vehicles are included in a recall because the front seat backrest frames and backrest adjusters may not have been welded properly.

2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Audi Q5

2020 Audi SQ5

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

The welding mistakes could cause the backrest adjustment to break in a rear-end crash and allow the seat to move.

Nearly 4,900 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and more than 3,000 are recalled in Canada.

The Audi and VW recall is expected to begin October 25, 2020, when dealerships will replace the seatback frames if necessary.

Volkswagen owners may contact the automaker at 888-241-2289 and Audi owners may call 800-822-2834.

Volkswagen's numbers for this recall are 72L1, 72K8 and 72K9.

