Volvo Recalls 736,000 Vehicles Over Automatic Emergency Braking

Volvo says its emergency braking system in the IntelliSafe system may fail while driving.

March 18, 2020 — A Volvo automatic emergency braking recall has been issued for 736,000 vehicles, with 121,605 of those recalled in the U.S.

Volvo says these models may have trouble detecting objects and may not engage the brakes as intended to avoid those objects.

2019-2020 Volvo S60

2019-2020 Volvo V60

2019-2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2019-2020 Volvo S90L

2019-2020 Volvo V90

2019-2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country

2019-2020 Volvo XC40

2019-2020 Volvo XC60

2019-2020 Volvo XC90

Automatic emergency braking is technology that helps a driver avoid or lessen the impact of a rear-end collision. Volvo's IntelliSafe system contains the automatic emergency braking system, but missing software code can cause failures of the system.

The missing code makes the active safety domain master (ASDM) incompatible with the hardware.

Volvo, owned by China-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, says it doesn't know of any crashes or incidents related to the missing software code.

Volvo dealers will update the ASDM software when the recall begins May 1, 2020.

Affected owners with questions should call 800-458-1552 and refer to recall reference number R29998.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from drivers of the vehicles listed in the Volvo recall.