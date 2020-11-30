VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs Recalled For 2 Problems

Atlas SUVs may have steering knuckles that break and tires that may blowout.

November 30, 2020 — Volkswagen is recalling 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and 2021 Atlas SUVs for two separate problems, both serious.

More than 770 VW SUVs are equipped with Continental Cross Contact LX Sport tires, size 255/50 R 20 105 T, but the tires may have been overcured.

A tire may blowout if a sidewall breaks and causes a sudden loss of air pressure, or if the tread separates from the tire.

Separately, more than 850 model year 2021 Atlas and 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs are at risk of losing steering control if the steering knuckles fracture.

The U.S. Volkswagen recalls include 1,536 SUVs, and in Canada the recall includes 93 SUVs.

The VW Atlas steering knuckle recall began November 19, 2020, and the Continental Cross Contact LX Sport tire recall begins January 12, 2021. The steering knuckles and any affected tires will be replaced.

VW Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas owners may call 800-893-5298.