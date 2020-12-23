VW Beetles Recalled To Replace Takata Airbags

Volkswagen recalls 2012-2014 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles over exploding airbags.

December 23, 2020 — More than 105,000 Volkswagen Beetles are recalled to replace the driver frontal Takata airbags at risk of exploding.

The 2012-2014 VW Beetles and Beetle Convertibles are equipped with Takata airbags that may be dangerous due to propellant degradation caused by heat and humidity.

The airbags do contain a chemical to keep the propellant dry, and Volkswagen says studies show the airbags and inflators are safe.

"Nevertheless, in consultation with the NHTSA regarding the Agency’s evaluation of such sources, and out of an abundance of caution, Volkswagen agrees to recall certain vehicles specified herein that contain SDI-D phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (“PSAN”) airbag inflators, which are desiccated inflators containing 2004 propellant."

Volkswagen dealers will replace the driver frontal airbags when the recall begins February 12, 2021.

Owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and use recall number 69BC.