VW Recalls Jetta GLI, Golf Alltrack and Golf GTI

Volkswagen recalls 11 vehicles because the front wheels may break.

January 12, 2020 — Volkswagen is recalling eight model year 2019 Jetta GLI, Golf Alltrack and Golf GTI vehicles in the U.S. because the front wheels may break. In Canada, three Jetta GLI vehicles are recalled.

The vehicles are equipped with front wheel bearings that may have been improperly machined, potentially causing excessive stress on the wheels, wheel bolts or wheel bearings.

The extra stress can cause a driver steering, stability and traction problems, and the problem may be so severe the front wheels break.

The eight owners should not drive their vehicles until they are repaired.

Volkswagen dealerships will replace the wheel bearing assemblies, wheels and wheel bolts. With questions call 800-893-5298.