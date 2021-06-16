2022 Honda Odyssey Minivans Recalled Over Seat Frames

Honda recalls 274 minivans with second-row seats that may not lock into place.

June 15, 2021 — A Honda Odyssey recall includes 274 model year 2022 minivans because the second-row outboard seats may not lock into place, leaving the seats to move freely along the seat rails.

Honda says the problem occurred when the Odyssey minivans were built when the second-row outboard seat rails may have been deformed.

No injuries have been reported, but Honda dealerships will need to replace the seat frames.

Odyssey owners will be mailed recall notices on July 19, 2021.

If you own a 2022 Honda Odyssey and have questions about the recall, please call 888-234-2138. Honda's recall reference number is YBE.