2022 Volkswagen Tiguans Recalled For Brake Problems

VW recalls 1,600 Tiguan SUVs because brake pipe nuts may not have been tightened.

November 11, 2021 — Nearly 1,600 Volkswagen Tiguan SUVs are recalled to check for loose nuts that hold the brake pipes located near the right front wheel wells.

The 2022 VW Tiguans may leak brake fluid which increases the stopping distances.

However, VW says the brake problem will occur on only one brake circuit having reduced performance.

Volkswagen found the problem in September with a loose brake pipe nut. VW engineers investigated the problem and determined it occurred during manufacturing.

A Tiguan driver should see a warning light if the brake fluid level is too low.

Nearly 1,300 of the Tiguans are recalled in the U.S., and 300 SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen dealers will inspect and make sure the brake pipe nuts are tightened to specification.

VW Tiguan recall notices will be mailed December 31, 2021.

Tiguan owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and refer to recall number 19Q4.