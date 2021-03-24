BMW Recalls 430i and M440i 4-Series Convertibles

Nearly 2,000 BMW vehicles have head-thorax airbags that may have trouble during deployment.

March 24, 2021 — BMW is recalling 1,960 model year 2021 BMW 430i and BMW M440i 4-Series Convertibles that have head-thorax airbags that may not deploy as intended in side-impact crashes.

In January, a side-impact pole test was conducted on a 2021 BMW 4-Series Convertible where the head-thorax airbag didn't deploy correctly.

However, the test was performed outside the U.S. and BMW concluded US vehicles were not affected as the issue was thought to be primarily related to the European head-thorax airbag design.

Another side-impact pole test was conducted in March and the head-thorax airbag failed again, convincing the automaker to order the recall.

BMW continues to investigate the airbag problem, but to date no crashes or injuries have been reported related to the head-thorax airbags.

BMW is still working on how the problem will be repaired, but first the automaker must determine a root cause of the problem.

The U.S. BMW recall includes 1,850 vehicles and a Canadian BMW recall involves 110 vehicles.

The BMW recall is expected to begin in March 2021, but owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.