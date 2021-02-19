BMW Recalls 530i xDrive, 540i xDrive and 740Li xDrive

BMW vehicles have output shafts that may break.

February 19, 2021 — BMW is recalling 28 model year 2020-2021 530i xDrive, 540i xDrive and 2021 740Li xDrive vehicles in the U.S. and three vehicles in Canada because the left and right output shafts may break.

The output shafts transfer power from the driveshaft to the rear wheels, but mistakes with heat treatment may cause the shafts to fracture.

A vehicle will lose motive power and could roll away if a shaft breaks.

BMW dealers will replace the output shafts when the recall begins March 29, 2021.

Affected owners with concerns should call BMW at 800-525-7417.