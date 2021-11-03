BMW Recalls X4 Vehicles For License Plate Problems

BMW recalls nearly 3,000 model year 2022 BMW X4 xDrive30i, X4 M40i and X4M vehicles.

November 3, 2021 — BMW has rear license plate problems on 2022 BMW X4 xDrive30i, X4 M40i and X4M vehicles, problems that may cause the rear license plates to not be illuminated correctly.

BMW found the problem in October involving a rear license plate on a 2022 BMW X4.

BMW studied U.S. safety standards compared to regulations in other countries and determined the license plates violated U.S. and Canadian standards.

Engineers determined BMW had made design changes to the rear bumpers that could interfere with the license plate brackets.

No crashes or injuries have been caused by the license plate issues.

The U.S. BMW recall includes 2,577 vehicles, and in Canada the BMW recall involves about 370 vehicles.

BMW will send recall notices on December 14, 2021, and dealerships will make changes to the rear license plate brackets.

BMW X4 owners with questions may call 800-525-7417.