Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Recall: Loss of Power Steering

General Motors recalls nearly 27,000 vehicles with software problems that cause steering issues.

June 25, 2021 — General Motors power steering problems have caused a recall of nearly 27,000 of these models.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

General Motors says power steering assist may be lost while driving or when the vehicle is started, a problem blamed on software errors.

GM opened an investigation in April 2021 after receiving a field report of a loss of power steering in a 2021 GMC Yukon. Diagnostic trouble code data obtained from the SUV indicated the power steering system contained a software error.

Tests were conducted that determined manual steering remained even with the loss of power steering. But this can cause a driver concerns if power steering is lost when driving slow speeds.

Investigators also determined the problem sometimes went away by turning off the vehicle and restarting.

A GM driver may notice an illuminated warning light and hear a chime, in addition to realizing the steering wheel is hard to turn.

General Motors will update the software in the power steering modules, and owners who have accepted the terms and conditions will have the opportunity to accept these software updates using wireless over-the-air technology.

However, an owner is welcome to take their vehicle to a dealer for the update.

Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed August 2, 2021.

Chevrolet customer service: 800-222-1020

Cadillac customer service: 800-458-8006

GMC customer service: 800-462-8782

GM's numbers for this recall are N212333900 and N212333901.