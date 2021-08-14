Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Vehicles Recalled For Airbag Problems

More than 34,000 Cadillacs recalled after problems were found with the roof rail airbags.

August 14, 2021 — More than 34,000 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 vehicles are recalled because the roof rail side curtain airbags may not have been installed correctly. The airbags may not deploy properly in a crash.

"In rare cases, the roof rail side airbags in these vehicles may not have been installed correctly during vehicle assembly. An incorrectly installed airbag may not deploy properly in a crash. This condition can exist on either the left side or right side of the vehicle."

GM says the roof rail side airbag may have been assembled into the vehicle with a twist between two of the attachment points.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted a GM investigator in June regarding a roof rail airbag that didn't deploy properly in a 2020 Cadillac CT5 during a federal test conducted in August 2020.

General Motors opened an investigation based on photos that showed a twisted condition between attachment points of the airbag.

In July 2021, a GM yard inspection of about 1,300 vehicles found five vehicles with the twisted airbag condition.

GM says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the airbags.

Cadillac dealers will inspect both roof rail airbags and reinstall them if needed.

Owner recall notices are expected to be mailed September 20, 2021.

Cadillac CT4 and CT5 owners with questions may call 800-458-8006 and ask about recall number N212342780.