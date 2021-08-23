Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and GMC Sierra 2500 Recalled

GM recalls 86 Chevy Silverado 2500 and GMC Sierra 2500 trucks with the wrong spare tires.

August 23, 2021 — General Motors has announced a recall of 86 model year 2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and GMC Sierra 2500 vehicles equipped with a 17" spare tires (RPO ZHQ or ZXT) and either 20" accessory road tires (RPO REM) or 18" accessory road tires (RPO Q2V).

GM engineers learned operating the spare tires with other 20" or 18" tires can prevent the anti-lock braking systems from activating.

Silverado and Sierra owner recall notices should be mailed September 13, 2021. GM says dealerships will provide correct spare tires and new spare tire information labels.

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 owners with questions should call 800-222-1020, and GMC Sierra 2500 owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's recall reference number is N212329780.