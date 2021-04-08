Chevy Colorados and GMC Canyons Recalled

GM recalls 65,000 trucks to prevent them from losing power steering while driving.

April 8, 2021 — General Motors says more than 65,000 model year 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks are recalled because electrical problems could cause the trucks to lose power steering.

GM says problems were found with poor electrical connections inside the steering gear assemblies.

The automaker says the trucks may lose power steering assist while driving or when starting the vehicles.

The cause of the electrical problems is corrosion of the connectors, or possibly damage to the connectors caused by the supplier, Mando America Corporation.

The trucks won't lose steering ability, but losing power steering assist while driving is never good, especially when driving at slow speeds. A driver may notice a warning light on the instrument panel and a chime indicating power steering issues.

Colorado and Canyon trucks built after May 22, 2015, have steering gears manufactured after the supplier made improvements to prevent damage to the connectors by using connectors either coated with anti-corrosion gel or gold-plating.

Nearly 5,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks are recalled in Canada and more than 60,600 trucks are recalled in the U.S.

The Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon recall will begin May 10, 2021. GM dealers will replace the steering gear torque sensor cover assemblies with connectors coated with an anti-corrosion gel.

Chevrolet Colorado owners may call 800-222-1020 or GMC Canyon owners may call 800-462-8782. GM's reference number for this recall is N202325410.