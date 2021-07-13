Chrysler and Dodge Minivan Sliding Door Problems Investigated

Government says Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country sliding doors don't open.

July 13, 2021 — Chrysler and Dodge minivan sliding door problems have caused U.S. regulators to open a formal investigation into nearly 500 customer complaints alleging the sliding doors couldn't open on 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2016 Chrysler Town & Country minivans.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says the minivan complaints indicate one or both sliding doors couldn't open manually with the handles or by using the electronic and remote controls.

Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country owners complain about back seat passengers forced to climb through the front doors to exit the minivans. Chrysler customers also allege occupants have to use the other sliding door, if it still works, or passengers must climb through the windows or rear hatch areas.

Exiting a minivan in those ways is a headache, but Dodge and Chrysler owners are more worried about the consequences of sliding doors not opening in an emergency.

NHTSA also says Fiat Chrysler issued technical service bulletin (TSB) 23-017-20 (NHTSA TSB 10177524) for sliding door problems in 2016-2017 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country minivans.

"This bulletin involves replacing either one or both of the sliding door lock actuators (if necessary). The customer may describe that either one or both of the sliding door locks do not function and/or emit a loud buzzing noise during lock/unlock operation." — TSB 23-017-20

NHTSA says the automaker described a defect located in the lock actuator that could cause the sliding door locks to fail or cause a buzzing sound when using the doors.

The government says more than 233,000 minivan sliding doors are included in the investigation.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the investigation into more than 233,000 Dodge and Chrysler minivans.