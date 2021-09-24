Feds Seek Photos/Video of Fiery Coral Cables Tesla Crash

Federal safety investigators request witness input regarding Florida Model 3 crash that killed two.

September 24, 2021 — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is seeking video or photos of a fiery Tesla Model 3 crash that occurred September 13 in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Model 3 left the road and slammed into a tree, turning the electric vehicle into a fireball. According to Coral Gables police, a 20-year-old male driver and his 19-year-old female passenger were killed.

The NTSB was already investigating the crash prior to asking for photos or video, but to date it's unknown what caused the crash or if Autopilot was engaged.

The NTSB has sent investigators to at least 30 Tesla crashes as the government collects information about electric vehicles and the battery systems that power those vehicles.

NTSB investigators are studying the burned Model 3, crash site, road and collecting witness statements. Tesla hasn't said if data could be collected and the government likely won't announce any preliminary findings until mid-October.

The NTSB action joins a federal investigation opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into about 765,000 model year 2014-2021 Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S and Model 3 vehicles.

Anyone with photos or video of the Coral Cables Tesla Model 3 crash should send them to eyewitnessreport@ntsb.gov.