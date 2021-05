About 150 Genesis cars may leak fuel which could lead to fires.

May 20, 2021 — Genesis is recalling 147 model year 2021 Genesis G80 and GV80 vehicles equipped with 2.5-liter turbo engines.

Genesis says the fuel tube connecting the high pressure fuel pump to the fuel rail may not seal properly, allowing fuel to leak. All it takes is an ignition source to turn the fuel leak into a fire.

Genesis dealers will replace the high pressure fuel tubes when the recall begins May 21, 2021.

Genesis owners with questions may call 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 008G.