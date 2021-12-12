GM Class Action Lawsuit For Trailering Information Labels

Lawsuit alleges trailering information labels are wrong on GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevy Silverado 1500.

December 12, 2021 — A GM class action lawsuit has been filed for current and former owners and lessees of 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 trucks.

The General Motors lawsuit alleges the trucks were sold with incorrect trailering information labels that overstated the gross combined weight rating by 1,800 pounds.

Florida plaintiff Roger Snyder purchased a new 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 with an advertised gross combined weight rating (GCWR) of 16,800 pounds, which is the total allowable weight of the loaded vehicle and trailer including any fuel, passengers, cargo, equipment and accessories.

The GM class action lawsuit says in the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 owner's manual and GMC’s 2020 Trailering Guide, GM tells customers to consult the trailering information label in order not to exceed the GCWR.

The trailering information label "is a sticker inside of the driver’s doorjamb with VIN specific specifications for a vehicle’s towing and trailering capacity, including the GCWR."

GM warns consumers that exceeding the GCWR while towing, “could not only cause severe damage to your vehicle or trailer, but also put yourself, your passengers and others in danger.”

The class action lawsuit alleges GM's marketing claims and technical specifications overstated the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trailer weight ratings.

The GM lawsuit alleges the plaintiff received a letter in April 2021 informing him of the correct gross combined weight rating which had been overstated by 1,800 pounds.

Instead of recalling the trucks, the GM class action says the letter included an updated trailering information label for the customer to apply to their truck.

The GM class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami Division: Roger Snyder, v. General Motors, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Criden & Love, P.A.