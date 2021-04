General Motors says about 30 cars have 'Camaro' steering wheel emblems that may detach.

April 8, 2021 — A Chevy Camaro recall for 30 cars includes 2017-2021 Camaros with plastic steering wheel airbag cover "Camaro" emblems that may fly off if the frontal driver airbag deploys.

Chevrolet dealers will replace the frontal driver side airbag modules when the recall begins May 10, 2021.

To learn if your car is recalled, contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 and ask about recall number N212327220.