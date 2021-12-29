Honda Driveshaft Recall Affects CR-V Hybrid, Acura RDX

Honda CR-V Hybrid and Acura RDX driveshafts may fail and cause a loss of motive power.

December 29, 2021 — A Honda driveshaft recall includes more than 270 model year 2021 Acura RDX and 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid vehicles to replace front driveshafts.

Some of the driveshafts may wear out prematurely which can cause the vehicles to stop moving forward.

The Acura and Honda vehicles may also roll away when parked without the parking brakes engaged.

Honda says it hasn't received any warranty claims, crash or injury reports.

Honda dealers will replace the right or left front driveshafts as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 24, 2022.

Owners may contact Honda at 888-234-2138 and use recall numbers BBY, NBW or OBX.