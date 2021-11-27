Honda Recalls Accord, CR-V, Insight and Ridgeline

Honda second-row seat belts may cause problems when using child safety seats.

November 27, 2021 — Honda is recalling more than 4,300 of these vehicles because of possible problems when securing child seats.

2021 Honda Accord Sedan

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2022 Honda Insight

2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid

According to Honda, the second-row center seat belt locking retractors may deactivate and caused an unsecured child restraint system.

Honda learned about the problem in September during factory inspections when employees noticed movement in the second-row center seat belt webbing which was pulled out to the end.

The seat belt supplier was notified and told Honda about problems at a sub-supplier related to the automatic locking retractors.

Honda says the holding force of the retractor levers is too weak and causes the locking retractors to deactivate.

If the seat belt webbing is pulled out to the end and the retractor deactivates, "the seat belt webbing can retract or extend freely, preventing proper child seat restraint with the seat belt."

A seat belt automatic locking retractor that deactivates is a violation of federal safety standards.

Honda will mail recall notices January 17, 2022, and dealers will replace the second-row center seat belt assemblies.

Honda owners with questions may call 888-234-2138.