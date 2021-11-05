Hyundai Palisade Master Cylinder Recall: Contaminated Brake Fluid

Hyundai recalls 1,100 Palisades because mineral oil may be mixed into the brake fluid.

November 5, 2021 — A 2021 Hyundai Palisade brake master cylinder recall includes 1,100 SUVs because the brake fluid may be contaminated.

This can cause the master cylinder seals to swell and reduce braking performance. A driver may not be able to stop in time due to increased stopping distances.

According to Hyundai, the Palisade brake fluid may be contaminated with mineral oil which is what causes the master cylinder inner-cup seals to expand. The swollen seals could reduce the hydraulic pressure applied by the master cylinder, but Hyundai hasn't determined the root cause of the problem.

A Palisade driver may notices a change in how the brake pedals feel, and it's possible the brake system warning light may activate.

Hyundai Korea learned about 11 Palisades that had contaminated brake fluid. Engineers searched U.S. records and found three incidents in which the Palisade owners talked about brake pedals that felt soft.

The affected master cylinders were collected and found to contain brake fluid contaminated with mineral oil which cause the seals to expand.

The Hyundai Palisade recall will collect the master cylinders to be used during the ongoing investigation.

To date, Hyundai is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the bad brake fluid.

The U.S. Hyundai Palisade recall involves about 1,000 SUVs, and a master cylinder recall in Canada includes more than 100 vehicles.

Hyundai dealers will flush the Palisade brake fluid and replace the master cylinders after recall notices are mailed December 22, 2021.

Hyundai Palisade owners with questions should call 855-371-9460 and use master cylinder recall number 212.