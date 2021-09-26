Jeep Grand Cherokee L Recall: Rearview Camera Image Failures

Chrysler recalls 58,000 model year 2021 Grand Cherokee L SUVs due to radio software errors.

September 26, 2021 — A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L recall includes more than 58,000 Jeeps because the rearview camera images may not appear on the screens.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) says a radio software error can cause the problem, which is a violation of federal safety standards.

The U.S. 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L recall includes more than 56,000 vehicles, and a recall in Canada involves more than 2,000 Jeeps.

Federal standards require the rear visibility system default to the rearview image at the beginning of each backup event.

The image is supposed to show on the screen regardless of any modifications to the field of view the driver previously selected.

The software errors are in the Harman radios which can malfunction when the Grand Cherokee L shuts down. This prevents the rearview image from appearing when the Jeep is started again.

The Jeeps were built between December 3, 2020, to September 13, 2021.

It will be obvious if the problem occurs because a driver will see no rearview image when they start the Gramd Cherokee L.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L recall notices will be mailed November 10, 2021, then Chrysler dealers will update the radio software.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L owners may call 800-853-1403. Chrysler's recall reference number is Y67.