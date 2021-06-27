Lamborghini Huracan Recalled For Backup Camera Failures

Lamborghini recalls 2,700 Huracan cars to get rid of rearview camera software bugs.

June 27, 2021 — A Lamborghini Huracan recall includes 2,700 model year 2018-2021 Huracan cars with rearview camera images that may fail due to infotainment system software errors.

Lamborghini says the problem can occur when the temperatures drop below 41°F.

During the first half of 2020, Lamborghini noticed a trend in rearview image complaints from European markets, causing the automaker to collect affected parts for an investigation.

Engineers learned the software was the problem and no hardware components were affected. The automaker also learned warranty claims from the U.S. were related to software bugs, but no crashes or injuries had been reported.

A driver will see a popup message indicating the backup camera is not available, which is a violation of federal safety standards.

Lamborghini dealers will update the instrument cluster software once owner notification letters are mailed August 6, 2021.

Lamborghini Huracan owners with questions may call 866-681-6276 and ask about recall number L62X-R.01.21.