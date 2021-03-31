Mazda B-Series Trucks Recalled For Driver Airbags

Mazda recalls trucks with Takata driver's side airbags at risk of exploding.

March 31, 2021 — Mazda is recalling more than 19,500 model year 2007-2009 B-Series pickup trucks with driver's side Takata airbag inflators that may explode.

Mazda says the propellant may degrade due to long-term exposure to high absolute humidity and high temperatures.

In the U.S., more than 5,800 Mazda trucks are recalled, and in Canada 13,719 trucks are recalled.

The Mazda B-Series airbag recall is expected to begin May 9, 2021.

Mazda dealers will replace the airbag inflators, but owners may call 800-222-5500 and refer to recall number 4821C.