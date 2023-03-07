Mazda CX-50 Recall Issued Over Trailer Wire Harnesses

Mazda recalls 3,000 CX-50 SUVs because connected trailers could lose lights and brakes.

March 7, 2023 — A Mazda CX-50 recall involves more than 3,000 SUVs, with most of the recalled 2023 CX-50 SUVs (2,592) located in Canada.

Mazda says the problem is the genuine accessory trailer wire harness.

The CX-50 harness can come loose or even detach if it makes contact with exhaust components or debris from the road. A damaged trailer wire harness can cause a connected trailer to lose braking.

Additionally, the trailer could lose all lighting functions, a dangerous prospect when driving at night.

Mazda says there is no warning of a problem, but both the 4-pin and 7-pin harnesses are affected.

Mazda was inspecting CX-50 SUVs in August 2022 and found five vehicles with peeling or detached wire harness adhesive mounting brackets. However, an inspection of CX-50 accessory harness kits installed by dealerships didn't show any evidence of a problem.

"Mazda held a Quality Audit Committee meeting to review all available information to date and, out of an abundance of caution, determined to conduct a proactive field action on certain MY 2023 CX-50 vehicles equipped with accessory trailer hitch wire harnesses." — Mazda

According to Mazda, no crashes or injuries have been reported related to the trailer wire harnesses.

Mazda will mail CX-50 recall letters April 28, 2023, and dealers will repair the trailer harnesses.

If you own a 2023 Mazda CX-50 and want to learn more, please call Mazda at 800-222-5500 and ask about trailer wire harness recall number 5723B.