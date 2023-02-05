Mazda Valve Stem Seal Recall Needed, Alleges Lawsuit

Mazda class action lawsuit alleges five models suffer from excessive oil consumption.

February 5, 2023 — A Mazda valve stem seal recall is allegedly needed , or so says a class action lawsuit that alleges five model year 2021 Mazda models suffer from excessive oil consumption.

The alleged Mazda valve stem seal problems occur in these vehicles allegedly equipped with defective valve stem seals which allow engine oil to leak into the combustion chambers.

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-9

2021 Mazda Mazda3

2021 Mazda Mazda6

Specifically, the lawsuit asserts a valve stem seal recall should cover the same models that were listed in a Mazda technical service bulletin (TSB 01-012/21), which covered the following vehicles and production dates:

2021 Mazda3 (Japan built 2.5T) with VINS lower than JM1BP******403639 (produced before September 14, 2021)

2021 Mazda6 (2.5T) with VINS lower than JM1GL******618910 (produced before September 15, 2021)

2021 CX-30 (2.5T) 2021 CX-5 (2.5T) with VINS lower than JM3KF******472325 (produced before September 14, 2021)

2021 CX-9 (2.5T) with VINS lower than JM3TC******541071 (produced before September 14, 2021)

North Carolina Francis J. Farina purchased a new 2021 Mazda6. Since his Mazda6 was delivered April 26, 2021, the plaintiff says the oil has been changed five times, and oil has been added to his vehicle on two occasions.

According to the plaintiff, the vehicles experience excessive oil consumption because defective valve stem seals allow engine oil to leak into the combustion chambers.

The lawsuit alleges because no Mazda valve stem seal recall has been issued, owners are stuck with vehicles that require a large amount of engine oil between regular oil changes. And because Mazda hasn't recalled the vehicles, the engines and catalytic converters are allegedly damaged.

The class action lawsuit references Mazda TSB 01-012/21 which told dealerships what to do if a Mazda customer complained about oil consumption.

"Some vehicles may have a 'LOW ENGINE OIL LEVEL' warning message and a CHECK ENGINE light illuminated in the instrument cluster, along with DTC P250F:00 stored in memory."

The bulletin said the oil level may be low but without any trace of oil leakage in the engine compartment. Mazda dealers were also told the problem, "usually occurs when the mileage reaches approximately 3,100 – 4,700 miles (5,000 - 7,500km) and may also occur again after replacing or topping off the engine oil."

"The root cause of this concern has not been identified yet, therefore a repair procedure will be announced at a later date. Since this issue has been reported after a valve stem seal modification, it is very likely that valve stem seal damage is causing oil to leak into the combustion chamber." — Mazda TSB 01-012/21

According to Mazda, the problem "will not cause any immediate engine damage and the vehicle may be safely driven. The warning message and CHECK ENGINE light will go off by topping off the engine oil level."

Because the vehicles are 2021 models, the warranties still apply and Mazda "will top off or replace the engine oil at no charge until the complete repair is provided."

However, Mazda told dealers this was only a "temporary repair and as soon as Mazda identifies the root cause, a complete repair procedure will be announced.

The class action alleges the oil consumption is an extreme safety hazard to the environment due to increased emissions. And the lawsuit also alleges excessive oil consumption is a hazard to vehicle occupants and pedestrians.

"Plaintiff seeks global recall and/or repairs and/or replacement for the affected engines and emissions systems, reimbursement for the increased oil use, and for Mazda to honor its warranties." — Mazda class action lawsuit

The Mazda valve stem seal lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina (Charlotte Division): Francis J. Farina v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the DiGuiseppe Law Firm, P.C., and McLeodâBrunger PLLC.