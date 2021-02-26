Mazda CX-30 Power Liftgate Recall For 14,000 SUVs

Mazda CX-30 SUV power liftgates may not hold up when parked facing uphill.

February 25, 2021 — A Mazda CX-30 power liftgate recall has been issued for nearly 14,000 SUVs because the liftgates may not stay open.

The 2020-2021 CX-30 liftgates have trouble staying fully opened when the vehicles are parked uphill on a slope.

However, Mazda says there is no risk of the power liftgate suddenly and unexpectedly falling completely.

Mazda first learned about a possible problem with the CX-30 liftgates in November 2019 when a report was received from outside the U.S. that said, “Power liftgate doesn’t stay fully opened if vehicle was parked uphill.”

The incident occurred when the SUV was parked on a steep uphill grade where the slope angle was beyond the liftgate specifications, causing Mazda to decide the incident was rare.

However, Mazda received several complaints from outside the U.S. regarding CX-30 power liftgates that didn't stay fully opened. The liftgate drive units were collected and Mazda and the supplier determined the minimum retaining force specification of the power liftgate drive unit was too low.

Mazda made changes during production to improve the CX-30 power liftgate using a closed circuit in the liftgate control module to give the drive motor more power.

The automaker also changed the minimum limit of the specification for the retaining force of the power liftgate drive unit.

Engineers developed a repair for the CX-30 SUVs in the hands of customers that will see Mazda dealerships updating the power liftgate control module software. Additionally, technicians will inspect the power liftgate drive unit serial numbers and possibly replace the drive units.

The Mazda CX-90 power liftgate recall is expected to begin April 19, 2021.

CX-30 owners may contact Mazda at 800-222-5500 and use recall reference number 4621B.