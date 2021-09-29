Mazda CX-9 SUVs Recalled For Second-Row Seat Dangers

Mazda recalls 8,600 CX-9s if they are equipped with 60/40 split adjustable-type second-row seats.

September 29, 2021 — A Mazda CX-9 recall is announced for more than 8,600 model year 2020-2021 CX-9 SUVs equipped with 60/40 split adjustable-type second-row seats.

Mazda CX-9 SUVs equipped with second-row captain seats are not affected by the recall.

On some of the vehicles, the driver-side 60/40 split-bench second row seats may slide forward during collisions, causing the seat belts to transfer a higher force to the occupants.

An occupant could be injured by the seat belt instead of the belt protecting the passenger, and Mazda says there is no warning to indicate any problems until they occur.

No crashes or injuries have been reported and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't announced details about the CX-9 recall.

Mazda didn't say what dealerships will repair or replace, but concerned CX-9 owners may call 800-222-5500.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more recall details are available.