Mazda RX-8 and MazdaSpeed6 Recalled For Fire Risk

Mazda recalls 14,000 vehicles with fuel pump mounting rings that may crack and leak fuel.

September 29, 2021 — Older Mazda RX-8 and MazdaSpeed6 vehicles are recalled because fuel leaks could lead to fires.

The 2009-2011 Mazda RX-8 and 2006-2007 Mazdaspeed6 vehicles may have improper installation of the fuel pump mounting rings that can cause the rings to crack.

Mazda also says the RX-8 cars have fuel pump mounting rings that may degrade due to heat from the engines and exhaust pipes due to insufficient heat protection at the top sides of the fuel tanks.

This can also cause the rings to crack and leak fuel.

Mazda RX-8 and Mazdaspeed6 owners should be aware of fuel odors or fuel under the vehicles. The fuel leak problems are serious, but Mazda says no fires or crashes have been reported.

Nearly 5,000 RX-8 cars and nearly 9,000 Mazdaspeed6 vehicles are recalled in the U.S.

Mazda didn't mention when the recall begins or how dealers will fix the problems, but owners with questions should call 800-222-5500.