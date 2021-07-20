Mercedes GLB 250 SUVs Recalled For Risk of Fires

Second-row seat accessory power outlet sockets may be 230-volt instead of 115-volt.

July 20, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 1,700 model year 2020 GLB 250 SUVs over a risk of fires from the accessory power outlets for the second-row seats.

The automaker says the power outlets may have excessive voltage due to an incorrect voltage converter socket, and it's the excessive voltage that may cause fires.

The excessive voltage is caused by the 115-volt socket which is instead a 230-volt socket. This increases the fire risk when anything is plugged into the power outlet. Other than a fire, a customer may notice a problem when the accessory outlet stops working, which kills any devices plugged into the power outlets.

Mercedes opened an investigation in October 2019 based on reports from an assembly plant regarding the voltage converters.

According to the reports, a 230V voltage converter might have been installed for the second-row seating of the vehicles instead of a 115V converter intended for the US market.

The affected GLB 250 vehicles were blocked at the plant and reworked as Mercedes discovered some of the SUVs had made it to market.

Mercedes says it ordered the recall because of the variety of possible devices that could be plugged into the outlets, and a risk of fire may be possible based on the use of certain devices.

Mercedes recall letters will be mailed September 3, 2021, and dealerships will replace the voltage converters.

Owners of 2020 GLB 250 SUVs may call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.