Mitsubishi Recalls Outlanders For Seat Belt Defects

Mitsubishi recalls more than 3,700 Outlanders because of seat belt automatic locking retractors.

August 8, 2021 — A Mitsubishi Outlander recall has been announced for more than 3,700 vehicles due to problems with the seat belts.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlanders are equipped with front passenger and second-row seat belt automatic locking retractors that may deactivate too early.

This can cause a problem when securing a child seat in the front passenger or second-row seats.

According to supplier Autoliv, the subcomponent supplier of the automatic locking retractor levers used in the seat belt assemblies produced "dimensionally out of tolerance parts." This is what could cause the retractors to deactivate too early.

The automaker says it is not aware of any claims or injuries related to the retractors.

Mitsubishi dealers may need to replace the affected seat belt assemblies but the automaker doesn't know when the recall will begin.

Mitsubishi Outlander owners may call 888-648-7820 and refer to recall number SR-21-007.