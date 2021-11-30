Nissan Class Action Lawsuit Says Airbags Suddenly Deploy

Infiniti and Nissan side curtain airbags and seat belt pretensioners allegedly suddenly deploy.

November 29, 2021 — A Nissan class action lawsuit alleges the side curtain airbags and seat belt pretensioners suddenly deploy without any impacts to the vehicles.

The class action lawsuit includes all consumers who owned or leased 2015-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles from 2015 until the present.

Utah plaintiff Leroy Martinez says he purchased a 2016 Nissan Frontier in 2016, but in October 2019 he was driving the truck when the side curtain airbag suddenly deployed without warning.

The class action lawsuit alleges a defective computer algorithm causes the "airbag to improperly deploy even though there is no justifiable risk to driver safety."

The plaintiff says he paid thousands of dollars to replace the airbags, a cost Nissan allegedly refused to reimburse.

The Nissan class action alleges design defects cause the problems in all 2015-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, making driving dangerous to safety even without crash impacts.

Nissan and Infiniti drivers can become extremely distracted when the side curtain airbags and seat belt pretensioner igniters deploy without warning. Drivers can allegedly lose control of their vehicles, suffering injuries to themselves and others.

The Nissan lawsuit also alleges the deployed airbags and seat belt pretensioners make driving too dangerous until repairs are performed at a huge cost. Additionally, deployed side curtain airbags emit smoke which can choke occupants and block drivers from seeing properly.

According to the Nissan class action lawsuit, the alleged defects diminish the values of the vehicles and deprive customers of the benefits of the values paid.

Nissan further allegedly refuses to warn customers about the defective seat belt pretensioners and side curtain airbags and refuses to compensate owners for damages.

The Nissan class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, Central Division: Leroy Martinez, v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Steele Adams Hosman, and the Law Office of Robert Starr.