Nissan Murano Transverse Links Could Separate From Ball Joints

Nissan recalls more than 15,000 Murano SUVs because of vehicle control dangers.

March 19, 2021 — A Nissan Murano transverse link recall affects more than 15,000 SUVs in the U.S. to replace the transverse links and align the vehicles.

The 2020 Nissan Muranos may have left-hand or right-hand transverse links that weren't manufactured properly.

The link could separate from the ball joint and cause vehicle control problems.

The recalled Nissan Muranos were built during a specific period between July 28, 2020, to September 16, 2020, in Canton, Mississippi.

The problem occurred at the supplier, Kobe. Nissan describes the cause:

"Due to an equipment issue at the Tier 1 supplier (Kobe), the billet was formed improperly during the roll form process prior to forging. The manipulator chuck, used to form the part, did not rotate 90 degrees before the required second pass, resulting in excess material being folded over or lap condition. As a result, the right and left-hand transverse links may be out-of-specification."

Kobe contacted Nissan in August 2020 about a problem with the left-hand transverse links that were supplied to Nissan. The assembly plant inspected the suspect Muranos and replaced all potentially affected left-hand transverse link parts identified by LOT codes.

Nissan then learned right-hand transverse links were also affected, but the automaker says it isn't aware of any warranty claims, crashes or injuries related to the transverse links separating from the ball joints.

Nissan dealers will inspect both the left-hand and right-hand transverse links for the affected LOT codes and replace the affected transverse links if needed. The vehicles will also be aligned.

Owners of the recalled 2020 Nissan Murano SUVs may call the automaker at 800-867-7669. Nissan's reference number for this recall is PC797.