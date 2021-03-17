Nissan Tire Recall Includes Altima and Titan

Nissan recalls nearly 127,000 Altima and Titan vehicles to look for overcured tires.

March 17, 2021 — A Nissan tire recall affects nearly 127,000 Altima and Titan vehicles in the U.S. because a small number of tires may rupture while driving.

Recalled are 2019-2020 Nissan Altima and 2018-2021 Nissan Titan vehicles equipped with Continental tires.

Only a very small percentage of tires are affected, but Nissan had to recall 126,809 vehicles because the automaker doesn't know which vehicles were equipped with the overcured tires.

Nissan Titan — Continental 265/70 R18 116S TL Grabber HTS

Nissan Titan — Continental 275/70 R18 116S TL Grabber APT

Nissan Altima — Continental 215/60 R16 95H TL ProContact TX

The 2019-2020 Nissan Altimas were built May 20, 2019, to September 19, 2020, and the 2018-2021 Nissan Titans were manufactured May 9, 2018, to February 12, 2021.

Nissan wasn't responsible for the tire problems because the supplier, Continental, may have overcured the tires during production. Those tires can suffer breaks in the sidewalls and separations of the belts, causing sudden rapid air loss and the loss of the belts or tread.

A Titan or Altima driver may notice excessive vibrations or areas of the tire where the tread is bulging.

The Nissan tire recall is expected to begin April 28, 2021, when dealerships will replace any affected tires.

Altima and Titan owners may call the automaker at 800-867-7669 and use recall reference number PC798.