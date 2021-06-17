Ram 1500 Recall Announced Over Rearview Camera Images

More than 14,000 model year 2021 Ram 1500 trucks may not show the backup camera images.

June 17, 2021 — A 2021 Ram 1500 recall has been announced for more than 14,000 trucks equipped with trailer reverse steering modules because the rearview camera images may not display.

Federal safety standards require the rearview camera system default to the visible rearview image at the beginning of each backing event even if the driver made previous modifications to the field of view. But the Ram 1500 trucks may not display the rearview images during backing events.

A Ram truck driver won't see an image when shifting into REVERSE, and the electronic throttle control warning light will be illuminated.

Chrysler says in May engineers determined the trailer reverse steering modules could fail to power down correctly, causing the rearview camera images to fail when the Ram 1500s were started.

Fiat Chrysler dealers will update the reverse steering module software after owner recall notices are mailed July 30, 2021.

Owners of 2021 Ram 1500 trucks may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Y30.