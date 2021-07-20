Recall: 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trucks

GM says the driver-side frontal airbags may fail in the Silverado 1500s.

July 20, 2021 — General Motors is recalling 15 model year 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 trucks because the front driver's airbag modules may be missing one or more metal tabs that secure the plastic airbag covers to the housings.

The missing tabs can prevent the airbags from deploying.

The U.S. recall includes 12 trucks and in Canada three Silverado 1500s are recalled.

GM dealers will possibly replace the driver frontal airbags after owner notification letters are mailed August 16, 2021.

Chevy Silverado 1500 owners may call 800-222-1020.

GM's number for this recall is N212336560.