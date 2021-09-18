Recall: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Hoods May Fly Open

Nissan recalls 3,300 Pathfinders because welding errors may have caused hood latch issues.

September 17, 2021 — A model year 2022 Nissan Pathfinder recall includes more than 3,300 SUVs with hoods that may unintentionally open while driving.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinders may have welds that allow the secondary hood latch retainer brackets to detach from the front bumper assemblies.

In June, a Nissan technician noticed a secondary hood latch retainer bracket detached when the hood was closed on a 2022 Pathfinder. Nissan announced a hold of the SUVs because the technician found the Pathfinder hood problem on the assembly line.

Engineers investigated and determined a welding machine operator failed to follow the proper weld tip change process, resulting in an insufficient weld.

Nissan also inspected 4,376 Pathfinders and found nine that had faulty welds, and a third-party audit of 7,119 parts found 141 parts with insufficient welds.

Specifically, the retainer bracket may move out of position and cause problems with secondary hood latch engagement. The secondary hood latch will not engage if the retainer bracket detaches completely from the front bumper assembly.

This itself is a violation of federal safety standards, but if the primary hood latch is not engaged the hood may open without warning.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinders were manufactured from June 10, 2021, to July 28, 2021, at the Smyrna, Tennessee plant.

The U.S. Nissan Pathfinder recall includes 3,030 SUVs, and the Canadian version of the recall includes 317 Pathfinders.

Nissan Pathfinder recall notices will be mailed October 21, 2021, and dealers will replace any bad secondary hood latch brackets.

Owners of 2022 Nissan Pathfinders may call 800-867-7669 and use recall number PC840.