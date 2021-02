Nearly 90 vehicles have seats that may move forward and backward.

February 19, 2021 — Nearly 90 model year 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Long Wheelbase and Jetta vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and Canada because the bolts may be missing from the front seat tracks.

The seats can move forward and backward without the bolts mounted in the seats.

VW dealerships will install any missing seat bolts when the recall begins April 2, 2021.

Owners may call 800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 72L6.