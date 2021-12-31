Tesla Model S Front Trunk Lids May Suddenly Open

Tesla recalls 119,000 cars with frunk hoods that may have misaligned latches.

December 30, 2021 — Tesla is recalling 2014-2021 Model S cars because the front trunk hoods could suddenly fly open and block the windshields.

More than 119,000 of the Model S cars are recalled because of what Tesla calls a frunk (front trunk) latch.

According to Tesla, the front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned which can prevent the secondary hood latch from engaging.

The frunk lid will open if the the primary latch is inadvertently released and the secondary latch is not engaged.

Specifically, the secondary front trunk latch locks into position at the back of the striker, but the latch assembly may be aligned too far to the rear. Tesla says none of this will affect the primary latch from functioning properly.

Tesla discovered the problem in January when a 2018 Model S front trunk opened while the car was in motion. Engineers investigated customer-owned Model S cars and the investigation continued until December when the root cause of the problem was confirmed.

The automaker says it received four U.S. warranty claims and three field reports between October 4, 2020, and December 20, 2021. But Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the trunk latches.

A Model S driver should see a warning alert if the primary front trunk latch is released. Additionally, Model S owners who paid for repairs should ask Tesla about reimbursement.

Tesla will repair the latches if they are misaligned, and owners can expect to receive recall notices in February 2022.

Model S owners who want to learn more may call 877-798-3752 and refer to front trunk latch recall number SB-21-11-003.