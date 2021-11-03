Tesla Recalls Vehicles To Fix False Collision Warnings

Recall: Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model X, Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3 for false crash warnings.

November 3, 2021 — Tesla has released an over-the-air software update recall involving about 11,700 of these vehicles operating on software version 2021.36.5.2

2017-2021 Tesla Model S

2017-2021 Tesla Model 3

2017-2021 Tesla Model X

2020-2021 Tesla Model Y

According to the recall, a driver could be faced with a vehicle that suddenly stops without any good reason due to communication errors that engage the automatic emergency braking feature.

The Tesla recall also says a driver could receive a false forward-collision warning even though no collision is imminent.

Tesla says it isn't aware of any crashes, but activation of the automatic emergency braking feature will quickly slow down the vehicle and increase the chance of being hit from behind.

On October 23, 2021, Tesla released over-the-air firmware 2021.36.5.2 which sent a software communication disconnect between the two onboard chips when the vehicle is waking up from “Sentry Mode” or “Summon Standby Mode,” a mode where one of the chips is in low-power sleep.

"This communication disconnect can result in the video neural networks that operate on that chip to run less consistently than expected. The inconsistency can produce negative object velocity detections when other vehicles are present, which in turn can lead to false FCW and AEB events." — Tesla

The October 23 release went to vehicles in the limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta) group of vehicles. The problems began occurring the next morning when drivers complained about false forward collision and emergency braking warnings.

Tesla quickly cancelled the 2021.36.5.2 update on vehicles that had not installed it, and forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking were disabled while engineers investigated.

Those engineers developed software update 2021.36.5.3 and the new software version was sent over-the-air on October 25, 2021.

Although the recall has been announced, a Tesla owner doesn't need to take additional action if their vehicle has been updated with firmware 2021.36.5.3 or a later release.

Tesla owner recall notices are expected to be mailed December 28, 2021, but customers with questions may call 877-798-3752. Tesla's recall reference number is SB-21-00-004.