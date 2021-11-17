Toyota Camry Recalled Over Brake Vacuum Pump Problems

Toyota recalls nearly 235,000 Camry cars at risk of losing their power brakes.

November 17, 2021 — A Toyota Camry brake vacuum pump recall involves nearly 235,000 model year 2018-2019 cars in the U.S. and Canada that could lose power braking.

According to Toyota, the cars could lose power brake assist if certain vacuum pump components prematurely wear out, although non-power braking will still be functional.

The Toyota Camry vacuum pump recall includes 227,400 cars in the U.S. and 7,302 in Canada.

Toyota Camry owners will be notified about the brake vacuum pump recall in January 2022, but owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when NHTSA releases information about the Camry recall.