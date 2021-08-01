Toyota Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Supra Repairs

Maryland Toyota Supra owner said he waited more than six months for repairs due to BMW parts.

July 31, 2021 — A Toyota class action lawsuit alleges trying to get a Supra repaired in Maryland is miserable because of the time waiting for repairs.

That's allegedly because when Toyota brought back the Supra in 2019, the chassis, transmissions and engines have been made by BMW.

Toyota manufactured the Supra from 1978 to when manufacturing of the car ceased in 2002, then Toyota reintroduced the Supra in 2019 and several recalls have been issued since then.

However, typically those recalls are announced by BMW due to the components used in the Toyota Supra.

The Toyota class action lawsuit includes Maryland Supra customers and was filed by Maryland plaintiff Mitchell Bazzano who alleges he lost the use of his Supra for more than six months.

"Plaintiff brought, or inquired about bringing, his Supra to the dealership for servicing and/or repairs, he was told of and/or experienced delays of over six months to return it to him. Plaintiff had to refrain from the full usage of his vehicle during the time in which the Supra was not serviced or repaired." — Toyota Supra class action

The plaintiff says Supra customers cannot depend on reasonable wait times because the Toyota dealerships that sold or leased the cars lack the equipment and parts to repair the cars. The class action also alleges Toyota technicians may not even be generally familiar with the BMW engines and transmissions.

According to the plaintiff, he knows all cars may have issues due to the thousands of unique parts which must work together, but he expects a company which sells cars to repair and service those vehicles within reasonable time periods.

The Toyota class action lawsuit alleges the excessive delays in repairs existed before the Coronavirus struck, leaving Supra customers without their cars for extended amounts of time.

Toyota is allegedly guilty of false and misleading advertising when the automaker assures lessees and buyers that it will repair problems within a reasonable amount of time.

The Toyota class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland: Mitchell Bazzano, v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Sheehan & Associates, P.C.