Toyota Prius Cars Recalled Because Hybrid Systems May Shut Down

Toyota recalls 9,500 Prius and Prius Prime cars to prevent them from losing power while driving.

September 22, 2021 — A Toyota Prius and Toyota Prius Prime recall includes more than 9,500 cars in the U.S. and Canada.

The 2022 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime cars are recalled because the hybrid systems may shut down and strand drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't announced details of the recall, but Toyota says a software error can cause problems with the hybrid vehicle electronic control unit (ECU).

A driver will see warning lights illuminate and the Prius will stop moving if the hybrid ECU falsely determines it "does not have the correct information about the transmission position if the position changes during a short window of time when the computer is checking this information."

You can use your imagination regarding the consequences if the car loses its motive power while driving at highway speeds in highway traffic.

The U.S. Toyota Prius and Prius Prime recall includes about 8,400 cars, and in Canada about 1,112 Prius vehicles will need repairs by dealers.

Model year 2022 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime owners will be notified by November 21, 2021. Specifically, Toyota dealers will update the hybrid vehicle ECU software to correct the programming in the hybrid vehicle control unit's shift monitoring logic.

Owners in the U.S. who have questions about the Toyota Prius recall should call 800-331-4331, and Toyota Prius and Prius Prime owners in Canada may call 888-869-6828.